Bicycles collected by Dundalk club arrive in west African country

After a journey of over 2000 miles, a collection of bicycles donated by the good people of Dundalk have made their way to their new owners.

The bicycles were donated by Dynamites Basketball Club from Dromiskin to FADA Fire and Ambulance Development in Africa.

They arrived as part of a consignment of bikes, and toys to Foulan Koira primary school in Niamey in the west African country of Niger.

Dynamites Basketball Coach Brendan McCoy coordinates this project and for the last ten years has opened eight fire and ambulance stations in Niger.

This weekend a fire engine donated by Louth Fire and Rescue will be shipped to Cotonue in Benin and next month a new 40ft container with donated rescue equipment will also be shipped.