TELEVISION

Dancing With The Stars' Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington visit Dundalk school

RTE Show

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Dancing With The Stars' Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington visit Dundalk school

Dancing With The Stars' Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington visit Dundalk school

There was great excitement at St Louis secondary school in Dundalk this morning as dance duo Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington from RTE's Dancing With The Stars paid a special visit.

Students from the school's Transition Year and PE classes got to meet the two stars.

The school thanked the dance duo for taking the time out of their hectic schedules to visit them.