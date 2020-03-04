TELEVISION
RTE Show
Dancing With The Stars' Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington visit Dundalk school
There was great excitement at St Louis secondary school in Dundalk this morning as dance duo Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington from RTE's Dancing With The Stars paid a special visit.
Students from the school's Transition Year and PE classes got to meet the two stars.
The school thanked the dance duo for taking the time out of their hectic schedules to visit them.
Great excitement this morning @StLouisDundalk when our TYs and 5th PE classes were paid a very special visit from @_Kai_14 and @GGallanagh A very big thank you for the experience and fitting us into a tight schedule! Best of luck @DancingABC Thanks to principal @lacycliste74 pic.twitter.com/6tltI7blAk— St Louis Dundalk (@StLouisDundalk) March 4, 2020
