Dublin comedian Tony Cantwell to perform in Dundalk's Spirit Store
Dublin comedian Tony Cantwell brings his Pure GRÁ - Irish Tour to Dundalk’s Spirit Store on Saturday, March 21.
Fresh from sell-out shows at the Dublin and Edinburgh Fringe, the cult comedian is taking to the road for his first-ever Irish tour.
Tony Cantwell is a Dublin based comedian, voice actor and improviser. With his videos; he’s generated over 5 million views online and amassed quite a cult following thanks to his oddball alter-egos through his daily Instagram stories.
As a performer; the first run of his 2018 show ‘Soft Boy’ sold out in just 20 minutes, followed by sell-out shows at Kilkenny Cat Laughs, Cork and both appearances at Vodafone Comedy Festival.
Join him for a new night of standup, sketches, and songs all based on his meme-soaked social media page.
Here’s what some reviewers had to say about his recent material: “His unconventional take on comedy belongs on the Adult Swim network” - The Irish Times, “One of the city's most exciting emerging comics." - Totally Dublin.
Doors for Tony’s gig are at 8pm and tickets are €15.
