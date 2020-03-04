Dundalk project awarded Aontas Star for outstanding work in adult learning

Muirhevanmor's Local Training Initiative has won an AONTAS STAR award for outstanding work in adult learning at an awards ceremony in Dublin this week.

The STAR Awards is an initiative of AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation, and takes place each year as part of AONTAS’s Adult Learners’ Festival.

From a shortlist of 22, seven winning projects were unveiled at the event, including Muirhevanmor, Dundalk's Local Training Initiative who won in the ‘Sustainable Employment – Small / Medium Organisation’ category.

The course offers learners aged 17-35 years the opportunity to achieve QQI awards in Employability Skills, as well as other accredited employment-related certificates, such as Forklift Driving, HACCP, Safepass and Manual Handling.

Star of hit TV show ‘The Young Offenders’, Hilary Rose, presented the winning projects with their awards. Congratulating the winners, she said: “Adult learning is such a positive part of Irish communities and the groups here today represent that.

“These projects are helping people with mental health difficulties and intellectual disabilities, assisting women to re-enter the workforce, supporting the families of prisoners, and creating employment for at-risk young people. Their work is so important and so valuable, and I am delighted to help recognise and celebrate their achievements.”

Commenting at the ceremony, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, highlighted the need for increased investment in adult learning.

“The projects receiving awards– and, indeed, all those that entered the awards and are participating in the Adult Learners’ Festival – show how important adult learning is for communities right across Ireland,” she said. “In particular, adult education plays a vital role in communities with high levels of unemployment, isolation and marginalisation. Given the crucial role adult learning plays we are reiterating our call for the next government to increase investment in adult and community education. In particular, we want to see a Minister of State appointed with special responsibility for Adult, Community, and Further Education and Training.”

The STAR Awards ceremony kicked off the AONTAS Adult Learners’ Festival, which is running throughout this week, from 2nd to 6th March, with hundreds of events and activities happening nationwide. The full programme for the Festival is available at: www.aontas.com/community/ adult-learners-festival/ and adults across Ireland can find events like open days, coffee mornings and taster sessions on AONTAS’ One Step Up calendar www.onestepup.ie/calendar/.

The STAR Awards are sponsored by the European Social Fund, The Teachers Union of Ireland, Open University Ireland and the Open College Network Northern Ireland.