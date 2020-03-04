Dunleer woman announced as finalist in inaugural DigitalWomen Awards

Dunleer woman Martina Lennon has been announced today as a finalist in the inaugural DigitalWomen Awards which takes place on March 9 in London, in line with the International Women's Day celebrations which take place on March 8 2020.

The DigitalWomen Awards in association with Natwest Business and the Federation of Small Businesses "celebrate women working in digital and digital business from their amazing community and beyond who are doing the most incredible work in the digital space they operate in, those who are making the right moves and going beyond and above what is usually expected."

The awards are open to any woman working in digital and entrepreneurship with entrants going through a rigorous judging process by the judging panel.

Martina has been announced as a finalist in the Virtual Assistant of the Year award. The Digital Women Virtual Assistant of The Year recognises and celebrates those who work in a digital support role for their clients.

Virtual Assistants pick up many of the administrative, organisational and marketing tasks remotely "to an exceptionally high standard and have the ability to organise and communicate effectively."

Commenting on her selection as a finalist, Martina said:

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognised for my hard work supporting businesses and entrepreneurs on their journeys to success and I’m thrilled to be able to represent the Virtual Assistant industry as a professional service.”

Martina is a Virtual Assistant who helps busy professionals and small business owners with admin and business support, so they have more free time to focus on their core business development.

Among the reasons attributed to the selection of Martina as a finalist, is that she has "worked hard at building her business from home while raising a young family.

"She is adept at building genuine relationships with customers, vendors and colleagues whilst delivering exceptional levels of service and providing an extra pair of hands, allowing her clients to focus on their core objectives and get more from their working day."

The mission of DigitalWomen is to Empower and showcase 1 million women through digital skills. It aims to help women to stay relevant in an ever changing digital world through digital education. Digital women is a digital skill sharing community where women can learn to boost digital skills and be inspired by inspirational women in digital business.