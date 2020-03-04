Lisa Smith

REPORT: Book of evidence not ready in Dundalk woman Lisa Smith's case

Democrat Reporter

BREAKING: Lisa Smith released from Limerick Prison as new year approaches

Lisa Smith was released from Limerick Prison this Tuesday evening

According to Virgin News Media reporter Sarah O'Connor, the book of evidence is not ready in the case against Dundalk woman Lisa Smith.

In a post on social media this morning, Sarah O'Connor explained that "the mother of one is charged with membership of ISIS. Her solicitor said the charge should be discontinued. She is being remanded on continuing bail until April 17."