Retro Lindy Hop dance classes taking place in Dundalk bar

Swing Dance Dundalk say they are “delighted” to have Lisa and Alan McGurk leading a six-week Lindy Hop dance class starting on March 1.

Lisa and Alan have been teaching for years and bring a depth of experience and knowledge to the Lindy Hop Community in Dundalk.

The organisers of these retro dance classes which will take place in Shaky Bill’s Bar at the back of Russell’s said:

"We are so excited to be able to offer these classes.

"Our aim is to continue to grow our community and continue to offer weekly classes and socials. Come and support this growing scene and learn how to Lindy Hop. You won't regret it!

"The classes will start at 7:30 so you need to be on-site by about 7:25. They will last approximately 45 minutes followed by a 30 minute social to practice and get feedback from the teachers. No partners or experience needed.

"Please indicate if you are a lead or a follow. A lead is the person leading the dance (traditionally the male however in our modern world lots of women take up the lead role including myself).

"We have accounted for Paddy's day and added an extra week.”

The cost for six weeks of classes is €60. The classes take place on Tue, 10 Mar 2020, at 19:30 to Tue, 21 Apr 2020 at 21:00 at Shaky Bills at 28 Park Street, A91 H210, Dundalk.

See: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/lindy-hop-6-week-beginners-dance-classes-dundalk-tickets-97437031785?fbclid=IwAR1U4Cqyf3Ts18s6ekUL6H_HelQWdRL2VFw8CY0FCuPJxSwDegiF29J-ydY or https://www.facebook.com/RussellsSaloonGinEmporium/ for further details.