Drunk driver narrowly missed hitting elderly pedestrian in Dundalk

A drunk driver who narrowly missed hitting an elderly pedestrian and collided with a car that had stopped to let the pensioner cross the road, subsequently threatened the investigating officer who stopped him – telling one of his colleagues “Plenty of you have been shot recently”, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last Tuesday.

Hugh Maguire (33) ­ who is now living in Cork but formerly had an address at Woodland Park, Dundalk was jailed for a total of three years, after admitting eight offences including reckless endangerment, threatening to kill, drink driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Greenacres, Dundalk on St. Stephen’s Day 2017.

The court heard how the father of three had failed to stop for gardai who were on mobile patrol when they received reports about a grey Cork registered Peugeot car, which travelled 50 yards after breaking one red traffic light before performing a u-turn and driving through a second.

The defendant then drove onto the right-hand side of the road, before turning into the entrance of the Greenacre’s housing estate.

A motorist who was exiting a nearby car park had paused to let an elderly man standing at a traffic island cross the road, and the court was told the defendant appeared on the wrong side of the road, struck the right side of the car and almost hit the pedestrian who had to jump to get out of the way.

Both tyres on the passenger side of the car – which belonged to Hugh Maguire’s sister, were punctured and after his arrest he made a number of threats to kill the Garda who had stopped him.

Pointing at him he said "Plenty of you have got shot recently" and he also threatened to "hit him two slaps and leave him dead"

The defendant had 88 previous convictions - including five for drink driving, two each for assault and robbery offences and under two separate driving bans at the time.

The Senior Defence Counsel told the court his client has had a long problem with alcohol and drugs, but on the date of the offence was going through a binge, which saw him driving his sister’s car uninsured and without a licence.

He added he had only come to adverse attention once since the incident, when he relapsed after entering a treatment programme and aftercare course.

Judge James McCourt imposed concurrent four-year sentences with the final 12 months suspended for the threat to kill and reckless endangerment, a six-month jail term for dangerous driving and a 12-month sentence and a 15-year driving ban for drink driving.