Dundalk company on Revenue Tax Defaulters List for over €10m

Sherwood Investments Ltd, a firm which previously owned Fitzpatrick’s pub and restaurant, with an address of Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, have been included on the latest Revenue Tax Defaulters List with an outstanding tax amount of €10,436,336.

According to Revenue, the amount is made up of under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT and is made up of tax of €4,838,167, interest of €2,434,281 and penalties of €3,628,625, totalling €10,901,073.

The amount unpaid as of December 31, 2019 stood at €10,436,336.

