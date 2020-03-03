Dundalk students get through to national final of Junk Kouture

Three students from Dundalk school Coláiste Rís have reached the National Finals of the Junk Couture competition.

They are the only school from Co Louth to get through to the National Finals.

The three national finalists have also been selected to be grand marshalls of this year's Urban Green St Patrick's Day Parade in Dundalk which will take place on March 16.

In a Facebook post local independent Cllr Maeve Yore said: "Brilliant News Coláiste Rís, Dundalk have their 3 Trashion Fashion Students through to the National Finals of Junk Couture They are the only school in Louth to get through to Nationals.

"I am absolutely delighted for the Students, the Designers and their inspirational Teacher Ms McCaughey.

"Pride in our Talented, Environmentally Aware, Socially Conscious Students who are - including other schools - our Grand Marshalls for St. Patrick's Day Dundalk Parade."