Dundalk man opened 34 Sky Ireland accounts to get free TVs to sell online

A man who opened 34 different accounts with Sky Ireland to obtain free 32 inch televisions which he went on to sell online, has been sentenced to 150 hours community service at Dundalk Circuit Court – instead of a six month jail term.

The court heard Tatula de Profeta (48) with an address at Seatown Place, Dundalk had used the same address and credit card number to set up all of the Sky accounts and claimed he was simply availing of an offer for new customers.

The court heard the defendant had opened up 34 accounts with Sky Ireland between April 18th and June seventh 2017 using the company’s online portal, through which he’d paid a 20 euro deposit for each account.

Twenty of them were set up using the same phone number, seven were linked to a second one and seven more to a third mobile phone.

A complaint was made to Dundalk Garda Station and a search warrant was obtained.

Nine 32 inch LG televisions were recovered along with 11 Sky Q TV boxes, eight Sky Q mini boxes, two dish converters, two signal boosters, 11 remote controls and a laptop, leaving a net loss of two thousand 900 euro.

The court heard the 48 year old had advertised the TVs for sale on DoneDeal and Adverts.ie and would get 100 euro each.

The defendant – a naturalised Irish citizen originally from Angola, who had no previous convictions and has worked as a translator, told gardaí he didn’t realise it was illegal to open multiple accounts and denied attempting to scam them saying “NO they were offering” and he saw an opportunity. He said he had problems and his wife was sick and offered to pay back Sky.

The case was before the Circuit Court as the district court judge had refused jurisdiction after hearing an outline of the potential value of the loss.

The Defence barrister urged the court to see the deception offences as out of character for his client who has a degree in Finance, and who would have difficulty obtaining employment with such a conviction.

Judge James McCourt imposed a sentence of 150 hours community service in lieu of a six month jail term, saying “I think you made a silly mistake.”