100,000 bottles and counting at Carrickmacross reverse vending machine

Carrickmacross Tidy Towns have announced that the plastic bottle reverse vending machine at the Market Square Shopping Centre in the town has recycled 100,000 bottles since its installation last October.

The machine has a database of thousands of bottles that it can identify, and it gives customers a 10c voucher for every bottle recycled. The voucher can then be redeemed in the local supermarket.

According to a post made on the committee's Facebook page, people have travelled from all over the North East to recycle their plastic bottles. They say that it was revealed in an on the spot survey at the reverse vending machine, that users were travelling from Drogheda, Cavan, Clones & Monaghan to recycle.

“In Ireland there is an estimated 220,000 plastic bottles used and disposed of every day’, stated Gerry Hand from Carrickmacross Tidy Towns on the committee's Facebook page.

“So, as an organisation we recognise this is only a dip in the ocean of plastic. However, if the facilities are made available and people are encouraged, we can all make a difference."

Carrickmacross Tidy Towns will be holding an information seminar on the process of getting the Plastic bottle Reverse Vending machine in place, costs and recommendations in March 2020.

See their Facebook page for updates and more information on the upcoming seminar.