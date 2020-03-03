Louth Libraries to receive €52k in sensory facilities revamp

Local TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news from his colleague the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, that €39k has been approved in Department funding to assist in the introduction of new sensory facilities in County Louth. A further €13k will be contributed by Louth County Council to complete the projects.

O’Dowd said: “Sensory spaces will be introduced in both Drogheda and Ardee Libraries, Tovertafel Projectors will be installed in both Dundalk and Ardee libraries and the Drogheda library will also see new Hublets installed.

“The funding announcement is part of the national strategy to support the provision of sensory facilities and equipment in public libraries that can help individuals with sensory impairments, special educational needs and other learning differences, and those on the Autism spectrum.

“The public libraries strategy Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities ensures that library services are inclusive, accessible and equitable to all. The aim of this funding is to improve the library experience and services for parents, guardians and carers of children, teens and adults with sensory impairments, additional needs and learning differences.”