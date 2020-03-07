OBITUARY: Music and work were central to Shamie White’s life

There was much sadness and sorrow evoked by the sudden and untimely death on January 27 last of Seamus (Shamie) White at his Pinewood Grove home at the comparatively young age of 55.

Shamie as he was known was a well liked individual who would do anything for anybody.

His work was a central part of his life and the regard in which he was held at his work places was demonstrated by the big turnout of colleagues, many of whom he hadn’t been in touch with for some time, over the course of his obsequies.

He had a passion for music with a vastly contrasting taste with a love for the songs of Elvis who was his King, and also for heavy metal with the music of especially ACDC, along with Meatloaf and Metallica holding a big appeal. He fulfilled a life dream seven years ago when he visited Graceland, the home of the Rock and Roll star. He regularly attended music concerts, taking himself off to Dublin quite often.

Keeping fit was a big hobby of Seamus, who had his own mini gym, weights and treadmill on which he worked out at home. He also was a member of established local gymnasiums, and pursued very successfully his aptitude for karate. He was a member of one of the town’s first karate clubs, and achieved the prestigious grade of a black belt in the sport. He also had a keen interest in boxing, possessing a large collection of videos on the sport, featuring the big fights and the big names in the sport like Mohammed Ali.

He also had an interest in soccer, and followed the fortunes of Liverpool

Seamus grew up in Cox’s Demesne. He was the second eldest of four in his parents, Rita and Seamus’s family, comprising two sons and two daughters.

The family moved to Bay Estate when Seamus was 15 and resided at Cherryvale in the estate.

He, in later years, lived a short distance away at Pinewood Grove in another part of the estate.

He received both his primary and secondary education in the town’s De La Salle schools.

He obtained a summer job in the town’s spring factory on the Ardee Road, and stayed on in employment there, having completed his Intermediate Certificate.

He was employed for 20 years in the factory which manufactured beds until it closed.

He went then to work in the Finch’s mineral company on Coe’s Road and was there for a year or two until it was taken over.

He then joined O’Hanlon Transport, Greenore where he worked as a very conscientious forklift driver and spent the rest of his working career, stretching over 17 years.

The impression that he made on his fellow workers in the company, and especially the Management, was apparent from the Guard of Honour that they formed as Seamus’s remains were taken to repose at his brother’s home and the constant stream of callers to the house.

Seamus suffered a shoulder injury some eight or nine years ago, and curtailed his ability to work.

The death then of his mother Rita (nee Coburn), the third anniversary of which is just this March, was a devastating blow to him.

He is sadly missed by his loving dad Seamus, brother, Michael, sisters, Isobel and Mary, brothers-in-law, Joe O'Hare and Aidan Dullaghan, sister-in-law, Rita, nieces Natasha, Amy, Niamh and Justine, nephews, Darren and James, grandnephews, Noah and Will, uncle and aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

After reposing at brother Michael’s residence at Hazelwood Avenue, Bay Estate on Wednesday and Thursday, Seamus was taken the next morning to The Church of The Holy Family.

Father Cormac McNamara Parish Administrator celebrated Requiem Mass. Brother Michael delivered the eulogy and his wife Rita read a reflection.

Symbols of Seamus’s life, which included a work uniform, an Elvis CD and a copy of his mother’s memorial card, were laid before the altar. Niece Natasha and nephew, Darren gave the readings, while his other nephews and nieces, led the Prayers of the Faithful.

Sisters, Isobel and Mary presented the Offertory gifts.

The music was provided by Olivia Finnegan on the organ and soloist Lisa McGuinness.

Seamus was interred in Saint Patrick’s cemetery, Dowdallshill.

The Month's Mind Mass for Seamus was on Saturday February 29 in the Church of The Holy Family.