Drugs and cash seized during Louth house raid

Gardai in Drogheda seized drugs and cash during a raid on a property in the County Louth town on Sunday.

A unit attached to Drogheda garda station search a property in the town and uncovered cocaine worth €4,000 plus €130.00 worth of cannabis, a mobile phone and €985 in cash.

One man was also arrested and a file is being sent ot the DPP.

Meanwhile on Saturday, during another raid on a property in Drogheda, €9,000 worth of Ketamine, €700 of Cocaine, €100 of Cannabis, 100 Ecstasy tablets and €600 in cash was seized.

One male in his late teens was arrested as a result. File sent to DPP.