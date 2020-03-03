The Coronavirus: Memories of previous epidemics in Dundalk

The present panic about the spread of the Coronavirus throughout the world has reminded me that Dundalk has experienced many such epidemics at various intervals over hundreds of years but none, perhaps, made such an impact of the Town as the Great 'Flu at the end of World War One. An article in the 'Tempest's Annual of 1919 under the heading Retrospect, which is anonymous but probably written by Harry Tempest, states ---

'The past year (1918) has been a momentous one.' and goes on to describe life in Dundalk towards the end of the Great War. The article continues –

'The epidemic of influenza and septic-pneumonia which seems to have raged over the globe last autumn fell heavily on our town. Cases were so many --- there were 2,000 at one time ---

and the results in some cases so quickly fatal that doctors and nurses, working night and day, could not cope with the demand. Eventually, a Ladies Committee was formed to provide ready-cooked meals and nourishment of all kinds, at a nominal sum, for the sick poor. This Committee did very valuable work. A record should be made here of the unusual generosity of a Dundalk man, Mr. W.J. Greer, now of London, who has come to the assistance of his old town with magnificent gifts to many of its special needs. He and his brother, Harry Greer, have set a great example to our former citizens.'

The article does not say what these gifts were but, presumably, they were financial. It might be of interest to know if there are any relatives of this generous gentleman still around.

The outbreak in Dundalk seems to have first come to notice in Dundalk in early 1918, an obituary in the Annual refers to the death of a young De la Salle Brother. Rev. Bro. Arnold, a native of Belfast, who joined the Brothers while still young. 'Having completed his course of training went to England and taught here for some years. He came to Dundalk and spent his last years here. He fell victim to the outbreak of typhoid which occurred in the Town last Spring and died at the age of twenty-three years.'

In the same section, there is also a reference to the death of a young boy, Charles McNevin, on March 10, 1918 , a pupil of St. Mary's College, who was the son of Mr. and Mrs. McNevin of the Hibernian Bank, Dundalk. It does not give the cause of this death other than to state 'he was called away after a short illness'. Again there is a reference to the sudden death on November 30 of a T.R. Connolly who is described as having 'an extensive business as a Pharmaceutical Chemist' and of a David J. Williams who had been a Harbour Engineer, who died in the autumn, 'carried off by the influenza epidemic'.

There are other deaths of young persons listed but the first reference to the epidemic as such occurs in the Local Events column is on June 29 when it simply states 'Spanish influenza'. Which might not be so surprising as there was strict censorship on newspapers up until the end of the War in November 1918. The effect of this is shown in the name 'Spanish 'Flu' which arose because it was first reported in the Spanish papers where there was no censorship. Because of this people of the time had thought that the epidemic originated in Spain, which was untrue; it most probably began on a poultry ranch in central United States and was brought to Europe (and Ireland in particular where there was a U.S. Naval hospital at Cork) by American military when they entered the War in the spring of 1917.

The next reference in the Tempest's Annual is dated October 23 when it is stated --- 'Influenza epidemic, 1,100 cases --- schools and picture halls closed'. Then on November 3 --- 2,000 cases of Influenza in Dundalk.' and on November 4 –- 'Communal Kitchen and Fund for Relief of Sickness started.'

It should be noted that the population of Dundalk, according to the Census of April 1911, was only 13,128 and, from reports in the Annual, seems to have declined further by 1918. So that, if these figures are to be compared with Dundalk of today, it might be expected that the number would have been over 10,000 cases.

The memory of the Great 'Flu of 1918 was still very much alive in Dundalk when I began journalism in the 1950s and many families had vivid memories of the outbreak! One printer in the Democrat, Frank Eaton who lived at Woodview Terrace, Castletown Road, could recall that he had two sisters who had died within a couple of days of each other. He said that he had found one of them dead behind his front door when he went home for his lunch while working on setting the newspaper.

Another memory of the time was that I was told by Peadar Roe, a son of the Second Editor and father of the Fifth Editor (both called Thomas Roe) that the surprise of the time was that it was mostly young people who were dying as a result of the epidemic and not older people who were expected to be more vulnerable! Of course, what exactly they died of is not clear now. Another Editor, Frank Necy, who would have been around 40 at the time of the epidemic, said that he believed that most people had died of pneumonia, brought on by food and fuel shortages, as a result of the prolonged War!