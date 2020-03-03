‘Urban Green’ the theme at launch of Dundalk St Patrick’s festival

The ‘Urban Green’ theme of the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day festival was evident at the launch of the event at Dundalk Gaol on Thursday evening when Trashion Fashion students attended in their creative outfits.

Secondary school students involved in Trashion Fashion have been chosen to be the grand marshalls of the green-themed parade.

The large number of people who attended the launch were treated to performances from the Men’s Shed Choir, McGee School of Dance and Dundalk Brass Band, all of whom are involved in the St Patrick’s Day festival in Dundalk this year.

Cllr. Maeve Yore, who is a member of the organising committee, explained that, in a break from tradition, the parade will take place on the evening of Monday, March 16, starting at 7pm and using the original route from Patrick Street, through Church Street, Clanbrassil Street, Park Street and ending at Tesco Extra.

PayPal is the main sponsor of the parade and the company was represented by Margaret Ward, Senior Director and Site Lead, and a number of senior staff at the launch.

Cllr. Yore said the following day, March 17, will build on the success of the 2019 family fun day with two stages – at Market Square and the newly revamped St Nicholas Quarter and a family fun zone at Market Square. There will also be a St Patrick.

Wristbands, for access to the family fun zone, sponsored by Pelican Promotions, are now available for sale at Stitchcraft, Earl Street.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Cllr. Conor Keelan, told the audience he wanted to acknowledge the hard work and assistance of the committee members, Dundalk councillors, community representatives and business people ‘who contributed to ensuring that we followed through on our commitment to having a festival for 2020’.

He said it was the aim of the organisers to try to make the St Patrick’s Day festival in Dundalk in 2020 the ‘greenest ever public event in the town’.

Cllr. Keelan said: ‘Last year’s cultural and music event in Dundalk proved to be a success and it was important to build on this theme.

‘While retaining this music and cultural day for March 17, we took the decision to move the parade to the night of March 16. This is a new departure for Dundalk but there is nothing to fear from innovation in any field of work or enterprise as we can celebrate the theme of Urban Green over the course of two days’.

Cllr. Keelan also paid tribute to the assistance given to the committee by operations staff at Louth County Council – represented by Director of Service Frank Pentony, the emergency services – represented by Chief Fire Officer Eamon Woulfe – and Dundalk Gardaí - represented by Sgt. Barry Byrne.

PayPal’s Margaret Ward said: ‘As soon as we heard the Urban Green theme we knew straight away this was something we wanted to support. Community involvement is something that is very important to everyone in PayPal.

‘We have an exciting few weeks ahead of us in advance of the parade. We have partnered with local schools and are sponsoring a green-themed colouring and poster competition. We are also working with the local schools to share our knowledge and experience of green Initiatives.

‘We are hosting a ‘kids to work’ green workshop where we reduce and recycle materials for children to create with. You will see the fruits of our work and creativity on March 16’.

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce President Pat McCormick said he was pleased the chamber was able to financially support this year’s events.

In addition, the huge effort made by Dundalk Tidy Towns in the organising of the events was recognised by Cllr. Keelan.

Chairperson of Dundalk Tidy Towns, Helen Byrne, said: ‘Reflecting on the theme of this year’s festival, urban green, Dundalk Tidy Towns is aware of the importance of biodiversity in our local community.

‘We are delighted to be able to contribute to enhancing biodiversity by donating 500 seed bombs of native Irish wildflowers, which will be handed out to the public.

‘We are delighted to be part of this festival and hope that it is successful in promoting the positive aspects of our community and bringing people together’.

The organising committee is grateful for the support of sponsors Dundalk BIDS, Louth County Council, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, PayPal, the Longwalk Shopping Centre, Stage and Lighting, Louth Volunteer Centre, Pelican Promotions, Wuxi, Louth Leader Partnership, Last Lap Café, Cuchulainn Credit Union and AIB’.

For updates about the Dundalk 2020 St Patrick’s Day event, check out www.stpatricksdaydundalk.ie or Facebook.