Louth gardai issue warning of conman posing as a Garda

Louth Gardai have this morning issued a warning on social media regarding a report they received of a man calling to addresses in the Forkhill area claiming to be from An Garda Siochana.

The male claimed that he was contacted by a local pub about a large sum of money which had been found.

The PSNI published a statement on social media about the reports.

"We have checked with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana and they have confirmed that this caller is not genuine.

"If anyone approaches you claiming to be from An Garda Siochana or the PSNI and you have any concerns about them being genuine, please contact us immediately and do not let them into your home until their identity has been verified."