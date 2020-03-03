Dundalk traders call for safety review of Linenhall Street junction

At last Friday’s final meeting of the St Nicholas Quarter Traders Area Regeneration Group regarding the rejuvenation works taking place in the area, the group’s spokesperson Joanne Lavelle called on the Council to “commission an independent review of the works carried out, giving specific and thorough regard to safety of all users”.



Speaking on behalf of residents and traders, Ms Lavelle asked that the appointed surveyors “consult with the local community, and give them first sight of their findings”.

Joanne Lavelle

Joanne explained: “We expressed safety concerns during the public consultation process, as did hundreds of other people.

“These concerns weren’t taken into account and now that the works are nearing completion, we’re still afraid for the safety of road and street users - particularly regarding the junction at Linenhall St and Bridge St. Joanne has also offered local traders’ assistance to CE Joan Martin in lodging applications for future funding, and this offer has been taken up by Ms Martin.

“Private sector input - showing the employment and neighbourhood potential of Bridge St - is the key to securing funding, and we want to play a part to ensure that happens.”

It was confirmed last month Louth County Council is currently preparing a new ‘robust’ application to secure funding for improvement works on Bridge Street after last year’s application was rejected.