One-punch Dundalk assault linked to use of N-word at chipper earlier, court hears

A one-punch serious assault in the centre of the town which resulted in a man lying unconscious on the street was linked to an earlier incident in a chipper where the N-word was used, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last week.

Muhammed Muhammed (23) with an address at Saltown, Dundalk has been jailed for assault causing harm arising out of the incident on Crowe Street, Dundalk, while a separate charge of violent disorder was taken into consideration as part of the sentencing hearing.

The court heard the victim of the assault and a friend had been out socialising for a number of hours before they went to the Europa takeaway on Earl Street, where the defendant also was.

During a discussion, the n word was mentioned, and the injured party’s companion remarked that the word was used by musicians as a badge of honour.

Muhammed Muhmammed’s friend took this as racial abuse and the victim and his friend decided to leave and walked off towards the taxi rank.

The court was shown CCTV footage, of a number of people approaching the Market Square and the then 19 year old defendant punching the injured party who fell to the ground unconscious.

A motorist and his girlfriend who arrived on the scene told gardaí they’d seen a single blow.

Another witness told gardaí he saw what looked like a group of people picking on the two men.

One became aggressive and began shouting and the victim put his arms up in defence and the defendant swung a punch, connecting with his face and the man landed heavily on his head.

The court heard the victim – who was unconscious, was transferred as an emergency to Beaumont hospital’s neurological unit.

He remembers waking up there four or five days later, and has no memory of events after leaving a licensed premises.

In a victim impact statement the injured party said the assault has had a huge impact on his life and the lives of his family.

He said his marriage has suffered and his relationship with his children had also been impacted.

Left with facial palsy, headaches and hearing and vision issues, he said he’ll never be the same person again.

The Defence barrister stressed that his client had no previous convictions.

He also read a letter of apology to the victim and handed in a character reference from the Dundalk Muslim Community Centre, along with a letter from his mother, and a separate job offer.

Judge James McCourt imposed a two and a half year sentence, with the final nine months suspended on the accused entering a bond to be of good behaviour for two years after his release.