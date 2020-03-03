Deaths in Louth - Tuesday March 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Frank Boland late of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday March 2 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the love and tender care of the Louth Co. Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Anna (née Loughlin) and grandson Stephen.

Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family, son Brendan, daughters Anne, Moira and Eilish, sons in-law Jimmy Flynn, David Sally and Trevor Giff, daughter in-law Martina, grandchildren Conor, David, Orlagh, Niall and Lisa, great-grandchildren Hannah, Frankie, Alanna, Noah, Elsie and Ella, sister in-law Kitty, brother in law Joe Maguire, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Eilish and Trevor Giff, Suil Na Mara, (eircode) A91C6H2 Point Road, from Tuesday evening 5pm to 8pm and Wednesday 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin Walker of Old Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk Co Louth

On March 2, 2020. Kevin, beloved son of the late Frank and Mary, and dear brother of the late Joe, Patsy Margaret, Joan, Maura and Brendan. Kevin will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace



