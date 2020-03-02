Gardai found no evidence of intruder following emergency call at home linked to Aaron Brady

Gardai found no intruders when they responded to a report of a suspicious male at a house that has been linked to the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The call, made at 4.38am four days before the shooting, was made by the occupants of a house belonging to the parents of the accused man Aaron Brady's best friend, who has also been named as a suspect for the robbery. Gardai said they found no intruders and could see no evidence of footprints on the wet grass in the garden. The jury has previously heard that Mr Brady told gardai he went to the same house to sleep after leaving his girlfriend's home some time around 3am on the morning after Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead.

Mr Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe (41) who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty shortly before 9.30pm on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Garda Fergal McCarthy told prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC he was working in the divisional control room in Drogheda, Co Louth on January 21, 2013. At 4.38am he received a 999 call from a man who gave a name and address in north Louth and said three males in black clothing were in the yard of his house.

Garda Damien Welby told prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he was driving a garda patrol car in the Dundalk district on January 21, 2013 when, at 4.40am, he responded to the report of a possible trespasser. When he arrived he met two youths. One of them gave his name, which can't be published for legal reasons. He believed the second person present was this man's brother. The men said they heard a noise, looked outside and saw someone wearing all black near a lorry container in their yard.

Gda Welby went outside to look, he said, and noted no damage to the lock of the container. The youth told him there was nothing missing in the yard. Gda Welby also noticed there was no sign of footprints, there were no vehicles nearby and he didn't see anyone walking in the area.

Garda Robert Peelo was also on patrol that night and responded to the same call. He spoke to the youth, who told him that he had seen a male dressed in black in the yard. Gda Peelo said he searched the area and found no footprints on the grass. There was, he said, a "heavy dew on the lawn" and the only marks left on it were those of the gardai involved in the search.

Under cross examination Gda Peelo told Fiona Murphy SC for the defence that he made his statement in regard to what he saw in November 2013, ten months after the event. He added that he commented to Gda Welby about the lack of footprints at the time. Garda Sandra Tierney was also involved in the search and told Mr Staines that no intruders were found. Garda Enda Brogan said he was involved in the search and found nobody in the vicinity.

Detective Garda Colm Compton told Mr Staines that he attempted to attribute various mobile phone numbers to different people who were of interest to the investigation. He attributed three numbers to Mr Brady and another to his best friend. Det Gda Gerrit Durnin said he attributed phone numbers to friends of Mr Brady and members of his family.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and seven women.