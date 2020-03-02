Dundalk IT student to compete at national Student Chef of the Year competition

A culinary student from Dundalk IT is getting ready to compete at this year’s Knorr Professional Student Chef of the Year Competition 2020.

DkIT will be represented by second-year culinary arts student, Van Phuoc Le.

This year’s competition takes place in TU Dublin – Tallaght on Tuesday, March 10. The college has a fantastic reputation in the competition with students from the college winning the last two years’ competitions.

Now in its 23rd year, the students represent different colleges and institutes across the island of Ireland. The theme for this year’s competition is ‘2020 The Future of Foods. Van and the other eight students have been challenged to create two dishes taking inspiration from global challenges of sustainability and driving positive change.

By using the Knorr Professional Future 50 Foods Report, students will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, creating two dishes inspired by sustainable sourcing, zero waste and efficient cooking methods to create great tasting, nutritious dishes that will improve the planet.

This year’s judging panel is joined by Audrey Crone, Executive Head Chef with Unilever Food Solutions, Darina Brennan, Group Executive Chef of Dalata Hotel Group, Annette Sweeney, Co-ordinator of the culinary arts programmes at TU Dublin Tallaght Campus and special guest judge Food Journalist, Dee Laffan.