Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, March 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fee (née Duffy) of Mary St, North and formerly of Greenacres, Dundalk/Lough Egish, Monaghan

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary-Kate, brothers Pat, Tommy, Peadar, Mick, Phil and Seamus. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Jennifer, sons Cathal, Paul, Gerard, Conor and Kieran, sister Bridget, son-in-law Jude Quinn, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Claire, grandchildren Matthew, Cian, Kayleigh-Anne, Luke, Liam, Brianna, Eve, Hannagh, Daniel, Rose, Zara, Charley and Holly, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Kieran, Oriel Terrace, Dundalk (eircode A91 N6 Y1), from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private on Wednesday morning, Please.