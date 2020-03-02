Man (20) charged over fatal N1 crash in Louth

A 20-year-old man charged in connection with Saturday's fatal crash on the N1 was remanded in custody when he appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk district court yesterday (Monday).

An 88-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son from Bessbrook Co. Armagh, and a Newry man in his 20s died and a fourth person was injured in the two car collision on the northbound carriageway close to the border.

Keith Lennon with an address at Forest Park, Dromintee, Co. Armagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of Mary and Kevin Faxton and Bryan Magill on the N1 at Carrickarnan on Saturday last (February 29th).

He is also accused of failing to report the collision to gardai.

Garda Ronan Costello who gave evidence of arresting the accused at 12.28am for the purpose of charging the 20 year old, said the defendant made no reply when the charges were formally put to him after caution at 1am yesterday.

During a contested bail hearing Garda Costello objected to bail on a number of grounds – including the seriousness of the charge and concerns that the accused was a flight risk.

The Defence solicitor Aimée McCumiskey argued her client had no previous convictions and enjoyed the presumption of innocence.

The court also heard that if granted bail Mr. Lennon could reside at the home of his paternal grandparents in Castleroche and his maternal grandfather who lives in Faughart – also in County Louth, was prepared to stand as an independent surety.

Judge Deirdre Gearty refused bail and also expressed the court’s sympathy to the families involved.

The judge then remanded the accused in custody to appear before Cloverhill district court on Thursday and at the request of Ms. McCumiskey directed that the defendant receive medical attention while in custody.