Dundalk students through to SEAI One Good Idea National Final

Students from St. Louis Secondary School in Dundalk are through to the National Final of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) One Good Idea competition to encourage climate action following their success at the regional finals at Omniplex Cinema Rathmines, Dublin.

The SEAI One Good Idea Competition encourages students, their families and communities to take individual and collective responsibility for tackling climate change.

Students created a one-minute film and campaign to inspire people to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions in an effort to address climate change. At the regional final, students showcased their film on the big screen and presented their campaign to a panel of judges.

‘Active Angels’ from St. Louis Secondary School were named Senior Winner in the Post Primary Category for their campaign encouraging students and staff members to use their bikes instead of either public transport or the car when possible.

They will now go on to compete against the other regional winners in the National Final on Thursday, 23 April in Omniplex cinema Rathmines, Dublin.

Congratulating all participants, Emer Barry, Programme Executive with SEAI, said: “It’s fantastic to see the passion and enthusiasm these students have shown in promoting a better, more sustainable future. SEAI One Good Idea empowers young people and encourages leadership. It gives them a chance to have their voice heard in the vital national conversation we are having around climate change and the Government’s Climate Action Plan. All those involved have encouraged their classmates, teachers, families and communities to make positive changes an achievement they can all be proud of. I also thank the many teachers who helped their students in this important campaign. Young people learn by example, and you are setting a great example for our younger generations.

"The standard of projects this year was exceptional, and I am looking forward to seeing the all the regional winners showcase their work in the national final in April”.

As part of SEAI’s One Good Idea competition, students learn important skills in communication, film-making and creating real change at a community level. This year, over 180 campaigns were developed by young people all over Ireland. In the last decade, over one and a half million people in Ireland have been reached by the projects put together by 7,500 inspiring schoolchildren.