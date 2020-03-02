Carlingford Half Marathon and 10k to take place this weekend in aid of St Brigid’s School

A half marathon and 10k event is to take place in Carlingford this Saturday, March 7.



The half marathon race begins in the picturesque village of Carlingford and allows competitors to take in the beautiful surrounds of the Cooley Peninsula, Ballagan Point, Mourne Mountains and Carlingford Lough.

The race finishes in the village and there will be stewards along the route, water provided at various points.

The 10K route is similar to the Half Marathon with cuts off to make the route shorter.

The event has been organised by the Parents and Friends of St. Brigid’s School here in Dundalk.