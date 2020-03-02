Irish Water warns of disruption to services for Louth customers

Irish Water and Louth County Council have warned residents in Greenmount, Annagassan and surrounding areas of Louth that there may be "disruption to their water supply as works are underway at the water treatment plant" to restore production "as quickly as possible" today.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: "Customers may experience disruption to their supply including low pressure and water outages as the urgent works are underway. Irish Water has made contact with vulnerable customers impacted by this water supply disruption.

"Following the completion of the work at the plant it may take a number of hours for normal water supply to resume for all customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regrets the inconvenience caused by this water supply disruption and would like to reassure customers that we are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

A notice on Irish Water's website added: "Works have an estimated completion time of 4pm on 2 March.

"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return."

For further information please visit the supply and service section at www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1850 278 278. You can also contact customer care via Twitter @IWCare.