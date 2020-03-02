Baby left with catastrophic life-changing injuries after serious assault in Louth

A 21-year-old man who seriously assaulted a 10-week old baby girl who was left with catastrophic life-changing injuries was jailed for 11 and a half years at Dundalk Circuit Court last Friday.

The defendant – who can’t be named for legal reasons, had pleaded guilty to recklessly or intentionally causing serious harm to the infant at a location in County Louth on March 13th 2017.

He had been minding the two and a half-month-old baby, on the date in question and the court heard there was no direct witness to the offending apart from the accused.

However, nine minutes after the baby’s mum left her apartment at 6.21pm, three people in a flat downstairs, heard bangs from upstairs.

A minute later the defendant rang the child’s mother to say he was going for a walk with the baby and asked what he should put on her.

A witness who saw them later described the baby as being lifeless. The defendant returned to the flat at 7.18 and seven minutes later phoned the baby’s mum claiming she’d fallen out of her buggy.

The infant suffered extensive injuries – including brain stem injury due to prolonged partial asphyxia, multiple fractures, a laceration to her spleen and retinal haemorrhages.

She is now blind, is wheelchair bound, is facing a high level of disability for the rest of her life and requires 24 hour care.

Numerous experts found the child had sustained multiple non accidental injuries.

The defendant initially claimed the baby had fallen out of the buggy after three youths ran into him from behind and collided with him and he then changed his story to the buggy falling downstairs after it slipped out of his hands.

He made a statement in February last year, ultimately leading to his guilty plea, saying the baby had woken up screaming and crying and “eventually something in me just snapped”.

He told gardaí he remembered punching the infant’s leg, shaking her and throwing her onto a couch.

The baby’s mum in a victim impact statement told how her daughter was in hospital for 8 months and fought so hard to stay alive. She said the defendant took her daughter’s life and her life and her child’s last sight was of him assaulting her.

The woman told how she also grieves for the baby she had for 10 weeks.

The Senior Defence Council said his client – who had completely panicked and tried to concoct a story to absolve himself, went through a lot of trauma and abuse as a child and had been used as ‘a human ashtray’ before he went into care at the age of two.

A number of psychological reports have also been submitted to the court on behalf of the 21 year old.

The court heard he had come under the care of the psychological services a number of years ago.

Judge James McCourt said it as an attack by a grown adult on a defenceless infant and the defendant had abused his unique position of trust.

He noted the delay of several hours in receiving medical treatment, may have contributed to far more serious injuries than there might have been and the defendant has mislead medical personnel about what really happened and did not provide an accurate version of events for 23 months.

He imposed a 12 and a half year sentence, with the final 12 months suspended on the accused entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 10 years after his release.