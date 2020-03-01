Gardaí arrest man following fatal north Louth road crash

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of the investigation into the fatal collision on the N1 at Carrickarnon, in the early hours of Saturday morning in which three people died.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Investigations are continuing.

Two of the victims of yesterday's tragic incident have been named. According to LMFM, they were 88 year old Mary Faxton and her 58 year old son Kevin Faxton from Bessbrook, County Armagh.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for anyone with information on the collision to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station.

