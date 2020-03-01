Deaths in Louth - Sunday March 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Maureen Maguire (née Conlon) of Gaultrimsland, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Seán, Eugene, Mark, Therese, Niamh, Conor and the late Margaret Mary.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Bridie, Ann and Cathleen, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren Megan, Jack, Holly, Leah, Thomas, John, Caitlyn, Maeve, Cònal and Oran, sister Phyllis, brothers Noel, Paddy and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm-10pm on Sunday.

House private at all other times

Removal on Monday at 10.15am, to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

Parking will be provided at the nearby yard of Maguire Transport.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Mc Cullough (née Murray) of Finian’s Park, Drogheda and formerly of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mell, Co Louth



On February 29, 2020. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Eileen, beloved wife of the late John and grandmother of the late Criona and Nicola and loving mam to Johnny, Eileen, Sandra and Robert.

Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons in law Noel and Mal, grandchildren Ian, Gary, Jason, Emma, Stephen, Chloe, Shane and Marc, great grandchildren Callum, Gabija, Aaron, Jack, Zach and Lily, sisters Mena, Mary and Nancy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Sunday and Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Joseph’s Church, Mell for funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patricia Corr (née Mulholland) of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda and formerly of Marian Park, Drogheda, Co Louth



On February 28, 2020. Peacefully aged 90 years at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda. Patricia, predeceased by her husband Michael and her sons Billy and Alan.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Lily, Anne, Kay, Eva, Donald, Jim, Terry, Paul, Brian, Michael and Patricia, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge on Wednesday evening from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock.

Funeral service on Thursday at 12 noon in Moorehall Lodge . Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family have requested colourful clothing to celebrate Patricia’s life.

May she rest in peace



