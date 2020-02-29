Gardaí make appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in north Louth

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for witnesses following a two car fatal collision in which three people have died.

At approximately 2.15am Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a two car collision on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Ravensdale north of Dundalk.

The occupants of one of the cars, a male (40s) and a female (60s), were pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s travelling in the second car was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening) while second male (20s) also in this car was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three deceased have since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where post-mortem examinations are expected to take place tomorrow. Formal identification has not yet been carried out. The local Coroner has been notified and an incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station.

The crash site and cars involved were examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers. Traffic diversions have now been lifted and the road has fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and particularly to road users who may have camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information should contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.