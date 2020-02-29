Man (20s) dies following road traffic collision in Monaghan today

The male pedestrian aged in his 20s, involved in today's serious road collision on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum which is 4.4 Kilometres North of Monaghan Town, has passed away in Tallaght University Hospital.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.15am this morning between an articulated lorry and a male pedestrian. The pedestrian had been removed to Tallaght University Hospital. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney's Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to road users who may have travelled on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones from 11am - 11:30am this morning 29/02/202, particularly anyone who or may have dash cam footage, to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.