Orange weather warning now active in Louth as Storm Jorge hits

Louth is now under a Status Orange wind warning until 7pm today as severe winds associated with Storm Jorge hit the region.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

Met Éireann also have a Status Yellow wind warning for Louth which runs from 7pm today until 11pm tonight.

Strong westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h are expected on Saturday evening and early Saturday night with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Met Éireann say that the winds will gradually ease later in the night. It will be cold, with scattered showers and some wintry falls are likely, especially over higher ground. Lowest temperatures tonight of 0 to 3 degrees are expected, coldest inland, where some frost and icy patches may develop in well sheltered places.