An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Dundalk at scene of serious road traffic collision at Carrickcarnan
An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Dundalk at scene of serious road traffic collision at Carrickcarnan
Gardaí in Dundalk are currently at scene at a serious road traffic collision that occurred at Carrickcarnan on N1 in the early hours of this morning.
A two vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.15am and one man (early 20s) has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dundalk in a serious condition.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene and will conduct their investigations.
Investigations ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on