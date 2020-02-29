Gardaí in Dundalk at scene of serious road traffic collision at Carrickcarnan

Gardaí in Dundalk are currently at scene at a serious road traffic collision that occurred at Carrickcarnan on N1 in the early hours of this morning.

A two vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.15am and one man (early 20s) has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dundalk in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene and will conduct their investigations.

Investigations ongoing.