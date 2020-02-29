Three killed in car crash outside Dundalk

Three people have been killed in a road crash near Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

The two vehicle collision occurred at Carrickcarnan on the N1 at around 2.15am.

One man (early 20s) has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in a serious condition.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene and will conduct their investigations.

Investigations ongoing.

