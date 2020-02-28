BREAKING: Orange weather warning for Louth as Storm Jorge approaches

Met Éireann have, this afternoon, issued a status orange wind warning for County Louth and the rest of Leinster.

The warning comes into effect from 1pm tomorrow, until 7pm that evening.

Met Eireann say that "westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and the everly evening with gusts of 110 to 120 km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.