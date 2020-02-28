Louth Cllr John McGahon to contest Seanad Elections

Louth Councillor John McGahon has announced that he has been nominated by Fine Gael to contest the Seanad Election.

The local councillor, who lost out on a chance to be voted in as a TD at the recent general election, has been nominated on the Cultural and Educational Panel.

Announcing the news on Facebook Fine Gael Cllr McGahon said: "Over the moon to have been nominated by Fine Gael to contest the Seanad Election on the Cultural and Educational Panel.

"This involves driving around the entire country and meeting all of Fine Gael’s 255 Councillors, 35 TDs and 20 Senators!

"I sincerely hope I can be elected and be another voice for Louth in Leinster House. Wish me luck!"

Former Louth Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach also revealed that he will be launching a bid for the Seanad 2020 General Election.

He is currently working on getting nominated for the ballot. Papers are set to be issued on March 16.

Breathnach served as a TD from 2016 until 2020.