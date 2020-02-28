Louth woman chosen to co-author bestselling book

Local woman, Una McGoey, has been chosen as one of the authors for this year's publication WE Summit Together 2020 - A Collection of Empowering Stories by Empowered Women.

Following on from last year’s five-star-rated number one Times and Amazon bestseller, WE Summit Together, the new collection is due for release on March 19.

A spokesperson for the project said: "WE Summit Together 2020 contains real-life stories of challenge and triumph. Fifteen women, Una being one of them, bravely share their stories and importantly their strategies for overcoming challenge and getting a meaningful happy life.

"It is, in a way, a no-nonsense guide for life. Several life experiences are covered within the book, including self-esteem and confidence issues, depression, domestic violence, sexual abuse, addiction, relationship breakdown, living with autism, teenage pregnancy, business difficulties, career change and more!

"Una has written about the importance of having meaning and purpose in your life, which is a huge topic right now."

The spokesperson continued: "There are exercises throughout the book to assist the reader into positive results. This truly is a powerful read with a fantastic message.

"We need to help each other up, not beat each other down. By combining our strengths and resources nobody has to suffer."

Books can be ordered in advance at www.wesummit.ie/book and all money from orders placed before March 19 goes the national children’s cancer charity, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Una McGoey runs Anu Change - Coaching & Consultancy.