LOUTH WEATHER: Storm Jorge has 'potential to throw in a few surprises'

Local weather expert Louth Weather is predicting that Storm Jorge could bring some unwelcome surprises to the local area tomorrow.

While usually fairly relaxed in forecasting storms, Louth Weather's update this morning is much more sobering:

"As you know I played down recent "storms" which I felt were way over-hyped. My gut feeling is that tomorrow has more potential to throw in a few surprises. First it's the wind.

"While Ciara and Dennis produced wind fields covering vast areas, tomorrow's event is much closer to us. It looks like the isobars will be thightest over us. I'm expecting strong winds for a short period tomorrow afternoon / early evening.

"Secondly we have a cold airflow tomorrow, so I wouldn't be at all surprised if the rain turns wintry especially over higher ground. I'll be keeping a close eye on this and update accordingly."