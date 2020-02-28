Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, February 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Muriel Clarke (née Roddy) of Ashling Park and late of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Loving mother of Sarah & Michael. Predeceased by her parents Sean & Frances and her sister Marie. Muriel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, son, doting grandchildren Lauren & Amy, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Sean, sister Olivia, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Brenda, nieces Melissa & Niamh, nephew Alex, Nanny Moo to her adoring grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday between 12 noon and 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am driving to St. Nicholas' Church, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

The death has occurred of Marie Kampes (née Byrne) of Cherryvale, Bay Estate and formerly of Mary St, North, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the love and tender care of the Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of Heinz and dear mum of Orlágh and Franz. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, brother Noel, daughter in-law Cora, grandchildren Marianne, Laura, Nicole, Naomi, Killian, Caoimhe and Enya, great-grandchildren Lochlain, Matthew and Callum, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence, Cherryvale, Bay Estate from Friday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

''House Private on Saturday morning, please.''