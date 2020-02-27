Dundalk IT release statement to staff and students on Coronavirus / Covid-19

This afternoon, Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) issued information to all staff and all students in relation to the Covid-19 as provided by the Department of Education and Skills today.

In the interest of public safety, DkIT will actively encourage all staff and students to take the necessary precautions as outlined by the Department, under the guidance of the relevant national health authorities, through regular updates and the display of HSC-approved informational posters across campus.

The institute has confirmed that there have been no reported incidences of suspected Covid-19 outbreak among DkIT students or staff. The below guidance was provided to staff as a precautionary measure under the guidance of the Department of Education and Skills.

For updated guidance specific to education settings please visit the HPSC website here

Chief Medical Officer advice to parents:

The Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has issued the following letter to parents of school children travelling from affected regions.

The Department of Education and Skills has updated information for schools, preschools and third level institutions on Covid-19; provided by the Department of Health and HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Public health doctors are available to liaise with schools and advise on precautions if staff and/or students have any concerns.

Anyone who has been to affected regions in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately.

Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions and has no symptoms should visit http://www.hse.ie/ for advice.

The most important action we can take to protect ourselves from Covid-19 is regular hand-washing and good respiratory hygiene.

As further advice or information is provided, it will be issued to schools and posted on the Department’s website.

Travel advice for all Irish citizens is provided through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Note - The Covid-19 affected regions are listed as mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran and the following regions of northern Italy - Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.

Further Information:

