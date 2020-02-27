Weather
STORM JORGE: Weather warning issued for Louth this weekend
Storm Jorge
Met Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather alerts
There appears to be no end to the unsettled, stormy, weather - Met Éireann have just issued a status yellow wind warning for County Louth this Saturday.
According to met.ie the warning comes into effect at 9am and runs until 12pm that day.
It is a result of the approaching Storm Jorge.
An orange wind warning has also been issued for seven counties on the west coast.
