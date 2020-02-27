Call for drone operators to help search for missing Dundalk man Oliver McCloskey

A call has been put out to ask local drone operators to assist in the search for missing local man Oliver McCloskey, who has been missing from the Dundalk area since last Thursday.

Hive Drone Store, a local drone store, based in Newry, has taken to social media to ask for help:

"Guys we have an urgent appeal to help find missing persons Oliver McCloskey, 6 Days Missing. Oliver is thought to have gone into the water along the south coast, main search area would be Louth/Dundalk area!

"Main search areas are highlighted in red along the coast, we need as many operators as possible due to the longer it’s left the more difficult it will become to find Oliver!

"Drone operators and ground search teams required, Oliver’s family will provide charging points for equipment and anything else you may need to help with the search!"

Oliver is described as being 5' 11" in height, medium build and with medium-length white hair. When last seen Oliver was wearing a navy jacket. Oliver left his home in his white Peugeot 3008, registration number 191 - LH which has been located and was parked Quay Street.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Oliver are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.