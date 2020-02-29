The ships that ‘died’ in Dundalk

Dundalk Harbour has a long history of shipping, stretching back well over a thousand years, but one of the strangest sights from the Quays of the past century has been the wreckage of two old ships which have been slowly decaying on the mudflats opposite the Spirit Store during that period. There is not much left of these two old vessels but their 'bones' can still be seen, if you look closely, at low tide.

I first noticed these two old vessels when I was a child travelling on a train to Greenore over the First Metals across the Castletown Estuary over three quarters of a century ago. There were quite a lot of their hulks to be seen then, lying on the slob land surrounded by wading birds, and I wondered where they had come from? They came to my attention again when I worked for the Connick's Coal Office at Quay Street in the early fifties but it was only after I had retired that I came across a record of their origins when I procured a copy of the 'Shipwreck Inventory of Ireland'. From it I learned that they were the remains of two old ships that had been abandoned there, opposite the outlet of the old sewage system from Dundalk Town at St. Helena Park.

According to Karl Brady who compiled the inventory, the two are all that remains of Alsopp and the Night Watch that were abandoned there and slowly have decayed with the passage of time. There is not much in the Inventory about either vessel but it indicates the Night Watch arrived there first and had been the victim of a storm in February 1886. About this vessel the Inventory says ---

'328 ton barquentine, measured 116 ft long by 26 ft breath and 16ft depth. En route to Dundalk, cargo of pitch pine for Messrs. Williamson. Captain was Carter. Entered the River (Castletown) leaky on 8th February, grounded close to beacon No. 5 on the east side of Chanel. On 17th February, towed by tug to Quays, docked and crew went ashore. Heavy wind broke moorings, vessel swung out, resting against the Quay under the Town sewer. Crew returned, ship awash with sewage. Messrs. Williamson refused to accept cargo and an argument ensued regarding liability for damage. Court case began in 1888. Vessel moved to its current location (on the opposite side of the river). Builder bought the cargo.'

There is a lot less in the Inventory relating to the Alsopp. It does not state when it came to rest beside the Night Watch but seems to have been some time at the beginning of the last century. This entry says ---

'Dublin vessel bought by Dundalk Harbour Commissioners. Crane mounted on the vessel for work in the docks. Sold to Mr. Hearty for drying nets. Later towed to the far side of the river, beyond the walls (river channel strengthening), sunk.'

This does not say when the Alsopp came to rest beside the Night Watch but it must have been at least 100 years ago.

Charlie McCarthy, former Dundalk Harbour Commissioners' Boatman, tells me that he thinks there might have been a mistake regarding the name of this vessel but he believes it was bought new by the Commissioners and was used for loading ballast on other vessels using the Harbour after they had discarded their cargoes. He has told me also that heaps of this ballast used to be quite noticeable all along the Channel, all the way out to the Pile Lighthouse in the Bay, which had been dumped by ships so that they could cross the Bar at the entrance to the Chanel. There is a heap of old boulders near the place where the two old ships came to their final resting place, which was probably part of a 'store' for use as ballast.

There may have been other ships that sank between the present Tain Bridge and the end of Navvy Bank but I have never noticed any wrecks along that part of the Estuary and any that did were probably removed before they broke up.

So, the two hulks on the mudflats at North Marsh must have been unique and a feature that will have been remembered by the thousands of Dundalk people who used take a Sunday stroll along the Quays or out the Greenore railway before the two Metal Bridges were removed in the 1950s.

They certainly would have been noticed by the crowds of young and old who flocked to the Quays to see the pink flamingo that mingled with the swans on at least two summers of about forty years ago.

Do any of my readers remember those glorious days of now so long ago?