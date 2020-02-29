COLM CORRIGAN: ‘The final against Meath (2010) was the biggest travesty’

Colm Corrigan is a sports commentator with LMFM. He is the voice of Louth GAA in the area for many years now. He’s worked at the radio station since 1992

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m married to Olivia and have two children Grace (14) and Evan (11). I’ve worked in the LMFM Sports Department since the summer of 1992, starting off on work experience before going-on to secure a permanent role in August 1992 as a daily Sports Presenter.

In addition, the job involved a lot of weekend work (and still does!) particularly in local GAA and League of Ireland soccer.

My vivid memory of starting work full time in 1992, was interviewing Seamus O’Hanlon coming off the field in Dowdallshill, after the Clans had beaten the Gaels in the Louth SFC Final replay! It meant I had plenty of material for my first morning sports bulletin, the following day!

In the mid-2000s, I also joined the staff at Dundalk Stadium where I am the permanent Greyhound Racing Commentator. Dog racing is fast and furious, and very enjoyable to commentate on! The big nights like the 12th, are always special occasions.

How did you get into radio?

I attended a Radio Journalism Course in Colaiste Dhulaigh in Coolock, having completed secondary school at Scoil Ui Mhuiri in Dunleer. I had an interest in radio from an early age, going back to the pirate stations Carousel, Telstar and Boyneside.

The likes of Ray Stone, Eddie Caffrey, Richie Mc Cullen were all presenters I listened to, before I ended up working alongside them!

In March 1992, I got my first on-air experience when I compiled reports on some of the days’ St Patrick’s Day parades.

Tell us a bit about your average day covering an intercounty match?

The 2/3 days leading up to the game involve match prep such as past meetings, up to date league tables, as well as any other snippets of information that listeners might find interesting.

The day itself starts early. Away games necessitate being at the ground early to carry out sound checks, and touching base with the studio. Once that’s all done, you can concentrate on getting the starting 15s, and update your notes accordingly!

Broadcasting of games continues to evolve with technology. With advances in the way we can go to air, there are a lot more full, online broadcasts, which affords listeners the opportunity to hear entire matches uninterrupted, without a break to go to some other venue! What’s more, the online games can be heard all over the world!

Your voice is synonymous with GAA in this county for years now, any memorable encounters with fans?

One of the big complaints from GAA listeners to the station, is that we break away from Louth games to go to Meath, or vice versa! But that’s an unavoidable situation given that our remit is to cover both North East Counties, and in any case, it’s hard to please everyone, all of the time! However, our online services means most of the big Louth GAA matches are broadcast in full, a service we also offer to our Meath listeners. Apart from that, listeners and supporters are usually very positive, and to be honest, I’ve not had too many run-ins with anyone over the years!

Your best memory from covering Louth GAA? Why?

My best and worst memory can be rolled into one season - The Leinster Final year of 2010. The wins over Kildare and Westmeath were 2 of my all-time highlights - the Louth goals in those matches, and the excitement, will live long in the memory.

But the Final against Meath was the biggest travesty in the near 30 years I’ve been covering matches - and it will be a sore point for eternity I do believe, for all die hard Louth fans.

What do you think the near future holds for Louth GAA?

I’ve long believed that Louth’s Championship is now the National League, because Leinster and beyond, has become too imbalanced. At least in the League, you’re playing teams of a similar standard. The inter-County SFC is not fit for purpose anymore, as it’s no longer a level playing field. I think the Ladies set-up comprising Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades, is where the Men’s game needs to go. But I don’t think it will, even though the incoming second-tier C’ship is a step in the right direction.

In terms of Louth in general -It’s great to see the new Stadium project up and running, and such a huge effort being put in to raise the necessary funds. I just hope the likes of Croke Park and Leinster Council fulfil their end of the bargain and give it the financial support it deserves. The County simply needs a new home to put an end to this old chestnut of the County Grounds.

Who's going to win the three grades in Louth club football this year?

Oh, a difficult one -

The 4 in a row for Newtown Blues is not unrealistic, as they’ve been the outstanding team in the County in recent times. Worthy favourites again, although the Dreadnots showed last year that they can be troubled. The Martins won’t be far away again, and with Fergal Reel in charge, will be going all out to prevent a 3rd successive final disappointment. Still, though, I’m going with the Blues to retain Joe Ward again!

In Intermediate, I was wide of the mark with St Fechins last year, but will give them another vote of confidence! Relegated O’Mahonys, at full strength, could be their nearest challengers.

And at Junior, if Lannleire can learn some lessons from last year’s semi-final defeat to Roche, I think they’ll go close.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I love my walking and running, but I’ve been restricted on both these fronts in recent times, because of a broken ankle! I also love my DIY and a bit of gardening.

What is your favourite thing to do in Dundalk?

Aside from being able to go to football matches, the routes for walking and running are great, while it also has a very good range of restaurants and pubs to enjoy!