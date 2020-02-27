Arrests made following drug seizures in Louth last night

Gardaí attached to the Drogheda Community Action Team assisted by the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit conducted a search at two properties in Drogheda, Co. Louth on Wednesday February 26, 2020.

Cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €25,000 was seized during the searches.

Two males, one in his 50s and one in his 30s, were arrested and are due before Dundalk District Court this morning, Thursday 27th February 2020.