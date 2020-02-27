Deaths in Louth - Thursday February 27 2020

The death has occurred of Caroline McArdle (née Brennan) of Chestnut Grove, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Teresa, brothers Nicky, Michael and Aiden.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Micheal, daughter Michelle (McMahon), sons Kevin, David, Martin and Paul, son-in-law David, grandchildren, Dylan, Jordan, Ava, Ella and Maisiegrace, mother-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunkett's Cemetery, Tallanstown.

House private on Friday morning for removal.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Murphy of Mountain View, Dunleer, Co Louth



In his 80th year, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Mickey, beloved husband of Margaret (née Callaghan) and loving father of Thomas and Alan.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Letitia, daughter Sarah-Anne, brother Tommy and sister Florrie. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Samantha and Mags, grandsons Finn, Dylan and Dáire, brother Martin, sisters Gretta, Philomena, Frances, Martina, Pauline, Patricia, Bernie, Anne and Loretta, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 Y9P4) on Friday from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Richard Nugent of Edenkell, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth / Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin

On Tuesday February 25, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Pauline and dear dad of Andrew and Caroline.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother Jim, sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Sheila, son in-law James Flanagan, daughter in-law Trisha, grandchildren Sarah, Samuel, Killian, Hannah, Éabha, Michael, Fiachra, Danial and James, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, (eircode) A91Y3CX, from Thursday afternoon 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.20pm to Dardistown Crematorium Old Airport Road, Dublin (eircode) K67HP26 arriving for a celebration of Richard's life at 2.30pm

No flowers, please, by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Leo O'Callaghan of 'Roschoill', Chapel Road, Haggardstown, Co. Louth

On February 26, 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. Leo, cherished husband and best friend of Clodagh (née Crummie) and dear father of Caeva, Sinead and Aveen and beloved grandfather of Jack, Timmy, Theo, Rebecca, Poppy and Zoe.

Leo will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Conor, Dave, and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Friday, with parking at St Fursey’s Church car park.

House private at all other times.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only in lieu, please, consider donating to the North Louth Hospice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne O'Driscoll SRN SCM (née McKeown) of Doylesfort Grove, Doylesfort Road, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly. Beloved wife of Michael, dear mother of Kate and Laura and daughter of the late Brian and Kathleen. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren Dany and Ryan, brother John, sisters Mary and Verona, son-in-law Sal, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday at 10.45am, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Little Blue Heroes c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please.

May she rest in peace