REVEALED: Louth winners at regional Irish Restaurant Awards

The Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel last night where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.

And there were some big winners in County Louth:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Louth - The Bay Tree Restaurant

Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Louth - Conor Woods of The Bay Tree Restaurant

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin

Louth - Square Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

Louth - Amy McGuirk of The Trinity Quarter

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite

Louth - The Restaurant at Ghan House

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers

Louth - Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon

Louth - The Smugglers Rest

Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy

Louth - Rocksalt Café

Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime

Louth - Russell’s Saloon

Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

Louth - The Clermont

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino

Louth - Atami Japanese Cuisine

Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera

Louth - Strandfield

Best Kids Size Me

Louth - The Spotted Dog

Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times

Louth - Maria Flynn of Ballymakenny Farm

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm

Louth - Square Restaurant

Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat

Louth - The Spotted Dog

All of the Louth winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.