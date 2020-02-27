Food
REVEALED: Louth winners at regional Irish Restaurant Awards
The Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel last night where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.
And there were some big winners in County Louth:
Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
- Louth - The Bay Tree Restaurant
Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
- Louth - Conor Woods of The Bay Tree Restaurant
Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin
- Louth - Square Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services
- Louth - Amy McGuirk of The Trinity Quarter
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite
- Louth - The Restaurant at Ghan House
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers
- Louth - Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon
- Louth - The Smugglers Rest
Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy
- Louth - Rocksalt Café
Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime
- Louth - Russell’s Saloon
Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum
- Louth - The Clermont
Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino
- Louth - Atami Japanese Cuisine
Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera
- Louth - Strandfield
Best Kids Size Me
- Louth - The Spotted Dog
Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times
- Louth - Maria Flynn of Ballymakenny Farm
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm
- Louth - Square Restaurant
Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat
- Louth - The Spotted Dog
All of the Louth winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.
