REVEALED: Louth winners at regional Irish Restaurant Awards

David Lynch

David Lynch

REVEALED: Louth winners at regional Irish Restaurant Awards

The Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel last night where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.

And there were some big winners in County Louth:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

  • Louth - The Bay Tree Restaurant

 

Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

  • Louth - Conor Woods of The Bay Tree Restaurant

 

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin

  • Louth - Square Restaurant

 

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

  • Louth - Amy McGuirk of The Trinity Quarter

 

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite

  • Louth - The Restaurant at Ghan House

 

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers

  • Louth - Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant

 

Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon

  • Louth - The Smugglers Rest

 

Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy

  • Louth - Rocksalt Café

 

Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime

  • Louth - Russell’s Saloon

 

Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

  • Louth - The Clermont

 

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino

  • Louth - Atami Japanese Cuisine

 

Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera

  • Louth - Strandfield

 

Best Kids Size Me

  • Louth - The Spotted Dog

 

Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times

  • Louth - Maria Flynn of Ballymakenny Farm

 

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm

  • Louth - Square Restaurant

 

Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat

  • Louth - The Spotted Dog

All of the Louth winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.