An Bord Pleanála give go ahead for 51 new homes in Castlebellingham

An Bord Pleanála have given the go ahead for a development of 51 new homes on a site at the old Dublin Road in Castlebellingham, Co Louth, following an appeal made against the original planning permission granted by Louth County Council in July 2019.

The application made by Peadar McCaghey in July 2018, sought to build 51 new homes in terraced, semi-detached and detached format, ranging in height from one to two storeys. It also sought to develop vehicular access to the development via a new access point off the Dublin Road.

Louth County Council gave the go ahead for the development in July 2019 but an appeal was made by Ms Verona Faulkner against the decision in August 2019.

An Bord Pleanála made a decision on the appeal on February 18, giving the developer permission to proceed with the development, subject to a number of conditions.

The conditions included a redesign of the southern boundary and the construction of a solid 1.8 metres high solid boundary block wall constructed, capped and plastered so as to protect the amenities of properties adjoining to the south.

It also indicated that the wall shall be lowered where it adjoins the public space to the front along the R132 (Dublin Road).

Further conditions included by An Bord Pleanála were that "public lighting shall be provided in accordance with a scheme, which shall include lighting along pedestrian routes through open spaces, details of which shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development. Such lighting shall be provided prior to the making available for occupation of any house."

An Bord Pleanála also indicated that "prior to commencement of development, the developer shall lodge with

the planning authority a cash deposit, a bond of an insurance company, or other security to secure the provision and satisfactory completion of roads, footpaths, watermains, drains, open space and other services required in connection with the development, coupled with an agreement empowering the local authority to apply such security or part thereof to the satisfactory completion of any part of the development.

"The form and amount of the security shall be as agreed between the planning authority and the developer or, in default of agreement, shall be referred to An Bord Pleanála for determination."

The reason for this condition, An Bord Pleanála says, is "to ensure the satisfactory completion of the development".